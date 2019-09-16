Brazil's Bolsonaro to leave hospital on Monday, rest at home

Adds travel for U.N. assembly

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is ready to leave hospital on Monday and continue his recovery at home after an operation to treat complications from a stab wound, a doctors' statement said.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery on Sept. 8, his fourth operation after he was stabbed last year during the election campaign, making Vice President Hamilton Mourao acting president.

The president's spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said Bolsonaro will return to Brasilia on Monday and resume his official duties in two days.

Bolsonaro is still planning to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, Barros said, but has delayed his departure by one day, to Sept. 23.

During his trip to the United States, Bolsonaro will also meet defense industry executives in Texas, Barros added.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Catherine Evans)

