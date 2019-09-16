US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro to leave hospital on Monday, rest at home

Contributor
Pedro Fonseca Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is ready to leave hospital on Monday and continue his recovery at home after an operation to treat complications from a stab wound, a doctors' statement said.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is ready to leave hospital on Monday and continue his recovery at home after an operation to treat complications from a stab wound, a doctors' statement said.

Bolsonaro was stabbed while campaigning last year and underwent surgery on Sep. 8, making Vice President Hamilton Mourao acting president. The president's spokesman said that Bolsonaro will return to Brasilia on Monday and resume his duties in two days.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular