Brazil's Bolsonaro to have surgery after returning from United States -doctor

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will have gut surgery once he is back from the United States, his Brazilian doctor said on Wednesday.

Dr Antonio Macedo told Reuters he expects the operation to happen in February, though Bolsonaro has yet to announce when he will return from Florida, where he has been staying since late 2022.

Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries since a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, four of them directly linked to the attack.

He has also been hospitalized multiple times with intestinal discomfort or gut blockages, including one hospitalization in Florida earlier this year.

Far-right Bolsonaro flew to the U.S. 48 hours before his term ended, avoiding handing the presidential sash to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at his Jan. 1 inauguration.

