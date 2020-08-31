US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro to have kidney stone removed in September

Contributors
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo a procedure to remove a small kidney stone in September, CNN Brasil reported on Monday, saying it had spoken to the right-wing leader after he visited the infirmary in the presidential palace.

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo a procedure to remove a small kidney stone in September, CNN Brasil reported on Monday, saying it had spoken to the right-wing leader after he visited the infirmary in the presidential palace.

His press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro had an ultrasound test that showed the kidney stone to be the size of a bean and can be easily removed with a catheter.

Bolsonaro, aged 65, tested positive for COVID-19 in July and spent two weeks in isolation. After he was cured, he resumed an active routine of public events and trips around Brazil.

His health has been a matter of public concern since he was stabbed during the 2018 election campaign and needed emergency surgery for a knife wound in the abdomen that caused him serious loss of blood.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular