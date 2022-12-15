US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro to bypass spending cap for social security

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

December 15, 2022 — 08:01 am EST

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro signed an executive decree on Thursday to once again breach the constitutional spending cap to be able to pay for social security expenses.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement that the decree calls for an extraordinary credit of 7.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion) for social security expenditures, which have grown due to the acceleration in meeting the queue of applications.

Despite successive records in monthly tax revenue, the cap means government can only increase spending by the previous year's inflation rate.

The Bolsonaro government already approved a proposal on the eve of the October presidential election to boost the "Auxilio Brasil" welfare program without having to comply with the spending cap.

Leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will be sworn in on Jan 1, promised to abolish the rule and present a new fiscal framework. On Wednesday, his appointed finance minister Fernando Haddad said the current government consistently breaks the rule, which shows its ineffectiveness.

($1 = 5.2787 reais)

