News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be hospitalized on Monday for two operations

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

September 11, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro will be admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital on Monday to undergo two surgical procedures related to a 2018 stabbing, he told Reuters late on Sunday.

Bolsonaro said he will undergo procedures to correct a hiatus hernia and a deviated septum. A third operation to correct his intestine, that was also expected this month, has been rescheduled by doctors.

"The third one is for October or November," Bolsonaro told Reuters.

The surgeries will take place at the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo where Bolsonaro underwent preparatory examinations last month.

The ex-president's operations will be on Tuesday. He will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday if no complications arise.

Since 2018 Bolsonaro has had at least six operations, some directly linked to when he was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning for the presidency in September 2018.

Bolsonaro has meanwhile been facing multiple criminal probes that could result in prison sentences. On Saturday, Brazil's Supreme Court authorized a cooperation deal between one of his former aides and the country's Federal Police.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and David Holmes)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.