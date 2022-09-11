US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In a note to Reuters, the ministry said Bolsonaro will travel to London to attend the queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

