Commodities

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, son tells Fox News

Contributors
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Tim Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son told Fox News on Friday following media reports that his father, who recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump, had tested positive.

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son told Fox News on Friday following media reports that his father, who recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump, had tested positive.

"The test is negative," Eduardo Bolsonaro told Fox News Channel in an interview.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular