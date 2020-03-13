Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus, son tells Fox News

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son told Fox News on Friday following media reports that his father, who recently met with U.S. President Donald Trump, had tested positive.

"The test is negative," Eduardo Bolsonaro told Fox News Channel in an interview.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

