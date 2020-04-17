US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro taps Symone Araujo to lead oil regulator ANP

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tapped Symone Araujo to lead the country's oil regulator ANP, according to Friday's official gazette.

Araujo is currently director for natural gas at the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Her nomination still needs the Senate's approval, and if confirmed she will replace Aurelio Amaral, whose mandate ended last month.

With a degree in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Sergipe, Araujo also holds a PhD in Ecology, Conservation and Management of Natural Resources from the University of Brasilia.

