Brazil's Bolsonaro signs into law delayed, revised 2021 budget

BRASILIA, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro late on Thursday signed into law the revised and delayed 2021 federal budget, which included a reduction in budget allocations of 19.8 billion reais ($3.6 billion).

Thursday was the deadline for Bolsonaro to officially sanction the 2021 budget. It came down to the wire after being revised because mandatory spending had to be recalculated to, according to Treasury, more "realistic" levels.

The law also includes a Presidential veto on creating new military police and fire department jobs, a further step to get public spending within acceptable limits.

Also late on Thursday Bolsonaro's office issued a decree to freeze an additional 9.3 billion reais in budget resources, which the government said was a necessary measure to ensure compliance with the spending cap, its key fiscal rule.

The law was published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

"As Economy Ministry projections indicated the need for a recomposition of 29 billion reais, it was necessary to open space in the budget, which was done in agreement with Congress," the General Secretariat of the Presidency said in a statement.

"The 2021 Budget fully complies with the spending cap rule, taking into account the technical projections made by the Economy Ministry," it said.

The spending cap limits growth in public spending to the previous year's rate of inflation. It is widely seen as the government's most important fiscal rule, a sign of its longer term commitment to reducing the public debt and deficit.

Brazil's public finances, however, are buckling under record debt and deficits. The government said this week that the anti-pandemic spending required this year will not be included in the 2021 budget, so as to avoid a technical break of the cap.

($1 = 5.44 reais)

