Brazil's Bolsonaro sees 90% chance of former defense minister being his running mate

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that there is a 90% chance that former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, a retired army general, will be his running mate in this year's election.

Bolsonaro is set to seek a second term in October's election, but currently trails leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. Incumbent Vice President Hamilton Mourao, also a former general, is expected to run for Senate.

