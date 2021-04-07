Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras fuel pricing policy could change

Adds Bolsonaro comments on gas price hike

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA could change its fuel pricing policy, calling the company's decision to raise natural gas prices by 39% "unacceptable."

In a speech, Bolsonaro nevertheless pledged not to interfere in Petrobras, as the company is commonly known.

Brazil has a history of past governments intervening in fuel prices, running up huge costs to taxpayers.

Bolsonaro was elected on promises of free markets but stoked fears of intervention after he said in February he would replace Petrobras' chief executive following truck driver complaints about high fuel prices.

Bolsonaro's statement is consistent with previous comments in recent months. The incoming chief executive of Petrobras has said he expects the company's fuel pricing policy to change.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Jake Spring; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

