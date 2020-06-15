US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the country's military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the country.

Recasts with Bolsonaro military comments

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the country's military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the country.

Speaking during a radio interview, the far-right former army captain said the armed forces would not accept "a political judgment to remove a democratically elected president."

He added: "Us, military men from the armed forces, and I'm also a military man, hold the true responsibility for democracy in our country. We would never follow absurd orders."

Bolsonaro's comments echoed a similar statement, released on Friday and co-signed by Vice President Hamilton Mourão and Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo, that have sparked concerns over a looming constitutional battle between Bolsonaro and Brazil's Supreme Court.

The court is overseeing a probe into whether Bolsonaro illegally interfered in Federal Police appointments, and another investigation into an alleged pro-Bolsonaro disinformation campaign on social media.

Bolsonaro is also facing multiple impeachment proposals in Congress.

This all comes as Brazil has become the world No. 2 coronavirus hot spot, with nearly 44,000 deaths.

During the interview, Bolsonaro also spoke about legislative matters, saying that undertaking a tax reform was tricky, and the government was looking into how to design a proposal that could pass Congress.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular