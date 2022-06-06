US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'impossible' for him to not reach election runoff round

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that it is impossible for him to not reach a second-round runoff in this year's presidential election, after recent opinion polls showed front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva closer to winning in a first round vote. [nL2N2XI2MS]

The far right leader, who has long cast doubts over Brazil's electronic voting system, also said he has the right to distrust it and that he is still unsure if he will attend debates ahead of the October election.

