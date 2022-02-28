US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says humanitarian visas may be given to Ukrainians

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the country may allow Ukrainians to come to Brazil through a humanitarian visa.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the country may allow Ukrainians to come to Brazil through a humanitarian visa.

In an interview with TV channel Jovem Pan, the president said the federal government is studying a humanitarian visa for those who whish to come to the country.

Bolsonaro added the country will do whatever is possible to receive Ukrainians in Brazil.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular