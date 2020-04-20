Brazil's Bolsonaro says hopes coronavirus quarantine measures end this week

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, wishing for an end to a policy that he has branded an ill-founded jobs killer.

Speaking with supporters in Brasilia, he also opposed the view of a fan who called for the country's supreme court to be shut, with Bolsonaro saying Brazil was a democratic country and the top court would remain open.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.