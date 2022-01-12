US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not attend Chile's president-elect inauguration

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will not attend the inauguration of Chile's president-elect Gabriel Boric, implying the move is related to Boric being endorsed by former leftist Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I will not get into details because I do not want to create problems in foreign relations, but who will attend the inauguration of Chile's new president? I will not," the far-right Bolsonaro said during a radio interview.

Most Popular