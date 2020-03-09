US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he needs a new surgery

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said in a TV show late on Sunday he will need a new surgery as part of his treatment to recover from being stabbed while campaigning in 2018.

Bolsonaro, 64, has already undergone four surgeries since the attack in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The Brazilian president, who is visiting the United States this week, did not say when the surgery will be.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

