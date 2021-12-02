Brazil's Bolsonaro says he is working to bring down cooking gas prices

BRASILIA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he was trying to bring down the price of liquefied petroleum gas produced by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly complained of the price of LPG, commonly known as cooking gas. Among the main factors driving up prices, he said during a weekly live broadcast on multiple social media platforms, are taxes and logistical issues.

