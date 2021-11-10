Brazil's Bolsonaro says he has no influence over Petrobras

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he has no influence over oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, repeating once again that he hopes to privatize part of the state-run firm.

Rising fuel prices, which have pushed annual inflation to double figures, are hurting his popularity ahead of next year's election. Bolsonaro has repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that he could privatize Petrobras to free himself from supporter pressures to intervene in its fuel pricing policy, but few expect it to happen.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

