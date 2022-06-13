Brazil's Bolsonaro says he didn't ask for Biden's help to win October election

BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he did not ask his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden for help to defeat his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in this year's election.

"There is no such thing," Bolsonaro said in a radio interview. He met with Biden for the first time last week during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the far-right leader had asked Biden to help his re-election bid in October.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

