US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says could split up Petrobras as prelude to privatization

Contributor
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday floated the idea of splitting state-owned Petrobras into various pieces as a prelude to privatizing it.

May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday floated the idea of splitting state-owned Petrobras PETR4.SA into various pieces as a prelude to privatizing it.

Speaking in a taped interview, Bolsonaro also reiterated his opposition to its policy of raising fuel prices in line with international market swings, arguing that the company was not fulfulling its "social function" as outlined in the country's constitution.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular