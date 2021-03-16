US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro says arrest of former Bolivian president is unreasonable

Contributor
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that the arrest of former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez over the weekend seemed unreasonable, adding he sees the situation in Bolivia as a cause for concern.

Adds foreign ministry's statement

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that the arrest of former interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez over the weekend seemed unreasonable, adding he sees the situation in Bolivia as a cause for concern.

Speaking at a meeting of the Prosul regional development bloc that includes countries like Argentina and Paraguay, Bolsonaro expressed skepticism regarding the allegations against her and members of the cabinet.

"Brazil supported the formation of the government of President Jeanine Áñez, who was provisionally sworn in after the resignation of then-President Evo Morales," Brazil's foreign ministry said in a separate statement following Bolsonaro's remarks.

Áñez was arrested on Saturday and is expected to be jailed for four months. Prosecutor allege she used security force allies to push longtime President Evo Morales to resign after contested elections and eventually install herself as interim president.

She was in power for less than a year and was succeeded by Luis Arce, who belongs to Morales's party.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular