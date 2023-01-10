US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital in Florida -source

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

January 10, 2023 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday was released from a hospital near Orlando, Florida, where he had been admitted on Monday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said.

Earlier, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim had reported on the news.

Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida 48 hours before his term ended, was admitted to the hospital a day after hundreds of his supporters rampaged through key government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

Bolsonaro was treated for intestinal pains related to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign. His doctor said it was not serious.

