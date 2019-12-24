Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after spending the night

Contributors
Paula Laier Reuters
Jake Spring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having spent the night under observation after falling at his official residence in the capital Brasilia, his office said in a statement.

SAO PAULO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having spent the night under observation after falling at his official residence in the capital Brasilia, his office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro, 64, was given a brain scan at the hospital that detected no abnormalities, the president's office said on Monday shortly after the fall.

The president's health has been cause for concern after he was stabbed on the campaign trail in late 2018, requiring him to undergo several surgeries and spend two extended stints in hospital this year.

(Reporting by Paula Laier and Jake Spring; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More