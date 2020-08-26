Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects Economy Ministry's welfare reform proposal

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he has rejected an Economy Ministry proposal to create a new cash welfare program "Renda Brasil" and will not send it to Congress.

Bolsonaro said he was unhappy with the way it would be funded, which would have required cuts in other social programs such as the salary allowance scheme that many low-paid workers qualify for.

"I can't take from the poor to give to the poor. I cannot take away 12 million people's salary allowance to give to a Bolsa Familia or Renda Brasil, or whatever," Bolsonaro said during a speech at an event in the state of Minas Gerais.

Bolsa Familia is a nationwide welfare program that currently helps over 14 million poor families. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes wants to transform it into a wider program called Renda Brasil, which is part of his latest package of economic growth-boosting measures.

Bolsa Familia, introduced by the Workers Party government in 2004, enjoys widespread popularity and support. It costs the Treasury around 30 billion reais ($5.5 billion) a year.

($1= 5.59 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)

