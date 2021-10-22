Brazil's Bolsonaro plans to attend G20 summit in Rome -foreign ministry official

Adds quote on travel preparations

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to attend next week's summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Rome, the Brazilian foreign ministry said on Friday at a news conference.

Doubts over his attendance arose due to economic turbulence his government is facing.

"All the preparations have been made for the president's trip to Italy," the minister's chief of staff Achilles Zaluar said at a news conference.

Brazil's currency and stocks extended losses on Friday following an exodus of senior Treasury officials triggered by Bolsonaro's plans to ramp up spending ahead of next year's election.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.