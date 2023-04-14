US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro ordered to testify on Jan. 8 riots -court order

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

April 14, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to testify before federal police within 10 days about the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings by his supporters, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Ruling in favor of a request filed by prosecutors, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro's testimony was "an indispensable measure to the complete clarification of the investigated facts."

Supporters of far-right Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Jan. 8, protesting his defeat by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in last year's election.

Bolsonaro, who spent three months in the United States after his defeat, returned to Brazil in March but faces legal probes focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm Brasilia on Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.