Brazil's Bolsonaro ordered to testify on Jan. 8 riots -court order

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to testify before federal police within 10 days about the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings by his supporters, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Ruling in favor of a request filed by prosecutors, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro's testimony was "an indispensable measure to the complete clarification of the investigated facts."

Supporters of far-right Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Jan. 8, protesting his defeat by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in last year's election.

Bolsonaro, who spent three months in the United States after his defeat, returned to Brazil in March but faces legal probes focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm Brasilia on Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.