Brazil's Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president's office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces' hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)

