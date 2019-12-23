US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected

Contributor
Gabriel Stargardter Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president's office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces' hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular