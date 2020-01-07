Brazil's Bolsonaro favorable to privatizing postal service -spokesman

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro would like to privatize the country's postal service immediately, but will wait for the technical analysis by development bank BNDES, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said.

The spokesman said Bolsonaro will "make an effort" to accelerate privatizations during his tenure to reduce the size of the Brazilian state.

