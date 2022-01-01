US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro extends tax breaks for labor-intensive industries

Pedro Fonseca Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a bill that extends payroll tax exemptions for 17 sectors of the economy in a bid to boost job creation, according to a decision published in the official gazette late on Friday.

The exemption was extended for another two years until end-2023, and benefits meatpackers, civil construction and the textile industry, among others.

"According to this measure, companies can choose not to pay the social security contribution calculated on the payroll and continue to contribute based on their gross income. Thus, companies have a greater incentive to hire staff," according to a note from the president's staff.

The government now needs to find sources of tax revenue to make up for the shortfall.

Alternatives include extension of the financial transactions tax (IOF) surcharge through 2023 and keeping the so-called CSLL levy charged from banks at a high level.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

