Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from the hospital after gut blockage

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning, two days after being admitted with an intestinal obstruction.

"Being discharged now. Thank you all," Bolsonaro tweeted alongside a photo of himself and his doctors giving a thumbs-up.

(Reporting by Andrew Heavens)

