Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after spending the night -Globo News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning after spending the night there for tests, news channel Globo News reported.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters late on Monday that Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Monday in Brasilia after feeling abdominal "discomfort", but added that he was "alright".

No official bulletin from the medical team or comments from the president's office have been released so far.

