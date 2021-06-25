Brazil's Bolsonaro denies irregularities in Bharat vaccine deal

BRASÍLIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday there were no irregularities in the deal to buy a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech.

A Senate inquiry committee probing the government's handling of the pandemic is looking into the deal after whistleblowers flagged potential irregularities. One Health Ministry whistleblower said he told Bolsonaro about his concerns over the contract.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

