Brazil's Bolsonaro denies irregularities in Bharat vaccine deal

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday there were no irregularities in the deal to buy a COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech.

A Senate inquiry committee probing the government's handling of the pandemic is looking into the deal after whistleblowers flagged potential irregularities. One Health Ministry whistleblower said he told Bolsonaro about his concerns over the contract.

