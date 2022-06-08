US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'certain' that unemployment rate will reach single-digit in a month

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he is "certain" that the country's unemployment rate will reach single-digit level in a month.

Brazil's latest jobless statistics, covering the three months through April, showed the rate at 10.5% in the period, the lowest since early 2016.

