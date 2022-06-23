Brazil's Bolsonaro calls for UN reform at BRICS summit

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the BRICS group of emerging economies must join efforts towards reforming the United Nations' system.

Bolsonaro's remarks came during a virtual summit with the leaders of Russia, India, China and South Africa, which comprise the BRICS group alongside Brazil.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

