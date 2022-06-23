US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro calls for UN reform at BRICS summit

Contributor
Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the BRICS group of emerging economies must join efforts towards reforming the United Nations' system.

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the BRICS group of emerging economies must join efforts towards reforming the United Nations' system.

Bolsonaro's remarks came during a virtual summit with the leaders of Russia, India, China and South Africa, which comprise the BRICS group alongside Brazil.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular