Brazil's Bolsonaro avoids concession to Lula, but transition to begin

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday avoided conceding defeat to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his first public remarks since Sunday's election, saying protests since then were the fruit of "indignation and a sense of injustice" over the vote.

His chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, speaking after Bolsonaro's brief public address, said they would begin the process of a transition to Lula's government.

