Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Petrobras to cut fuel prices

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he expects state-run oil company Petrobras to reduce fuel prices following the plunge in international oil futures.

In a speech at the Planalto presidential palace, Bolsonaro complained, once again, that Petrobras did not wait for Congress to approve the bill on the ICMS state tax calculation changes before announcing an 18.8% price increase for gasoline and 24.9% for diesel last week.

"In the last few days the price of oil abroad has fallen a lot. We expect Petrobras to follow the price drop abroad," he said.

Oil prices tumbled more than 6% to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns.

