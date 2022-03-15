Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Petrobras to cut fuel prices

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he expects state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA to reduce fuel prices following the plunge in international oil futures.

In a speech at the Planalto presidential palace, Bolsonaro complained, once again, that Petrobras did not wait for Congress to approve the bill on the ICMS state tax calculation changes before announcing an 18.8% price increase for gasoline and 24.9% for diesel last week.

"In the last few days the price of oil abroad has fallen a lot. We expect Petrobras to follow the price drop abroad," he said.

Oil prices tumbled more than 6% to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.