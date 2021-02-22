Brazil's Bolsonaro approval rating falls to 32.9% from 41.2% in October - CNT poll

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's approval rating slumped to 32.9% in February, from 41.2% in October, according to a poll by transport confederation CNT disclosed on Monday.

The poll was conducted between Thursday and Saturday last week and would thus partially include reaction to Bolsonaro's Friday decision to install a retired general with no oil and gas experience as chief executive of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Sabrina Valle; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.