Brazil's Bolsonaro announces trade facilitation agreements with U.S.

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday Brazil's relations with the United States are at their best moment ever and announced three trade facilitation agreements to ensure good business practices and to stop corruption.

"This triple package will be able to slash red tape and bring about even more growth to our bilateral trade with beneficial results for the flow of investments as well," Bolsonaro said at a virtual summit organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

