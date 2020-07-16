Brazil's Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, says he hopes U.S. president is reelected

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November, although he said the commercial relationship between the two countries is promising even if a Democrat wins.

Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Tom Hogue)

