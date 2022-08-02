US Markets

Brazil's Bolsonaro: Petrobras may cut fuel prices again as Brent falls

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that a recent drop in Brent oil prices may lead state-run Petrobras to cut refinery gate fuel prices once again, after the company announced two gasolice price reductions in July.

"Yesterday Brent fell below $100 per barrel, a signal that Petrobras can again cut fuel prices. Perhaps diesel (prices)," Bolsonaro said in an interview with radio station Guaiba.

