Brazil's Bolsonaro: Petrobras may cut fuel prices again as Brent falls

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that a recent drop in Brent oil prices may lead state-run Petrobras PETR4.SA to cut refinery gate fuel prices once again, after the company announced two gasolice price reductions in July.

"Yesterday Brent fell below $100 per barrel, a signal that Petrobras can again cut fuel prices. Perhaps diesel (prices)," Bolsonaro said in an interview with radio station Guaiba.

