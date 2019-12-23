US Markets

Brazil's Board of Light nominates David Zylbersztajn as chairman

Luciano Costa Reuters
Brazilian utilities firm Light SA said on Monday its board has chosen David Zylbersztajn, a former director at local oil regulator ANP, to serve as chairman until 2021, according to a securities filing.

Light's board has also nominated Carlos Marcio Ferreira as vice-chairman by 2021, it added. The company is responsible for power distribution in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro and also has energy generation assets.

In July, state-run utilities firm Cemig CMIG4.SA reduced its stake in Light to 22.6% from 50% after a secondary share offering.

Most Popular