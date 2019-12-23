Brazil's Board of Light nominates David Zylbersztajn as chairman

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian utilities firm Light SA LIGT3.SA said on Monday its board has chosen David Zylbersztajn, a former director at local oil regulator ANP, to serve as chairman until 2021, according to a securities filing.

Light's board has also nominated Carlos Marcio Ferreira as vice-chairman by 2021, it added. The company is responsible for power distribution in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro and also has energy generation assets.

In July, state-run utilities firm Cemig CMIG4.SA reduced its stake in Light to 22.6% from 50% after a secondary share offering.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.