Brazil's BNDESPar sells entire stake in Rio de Janeiro utility - filing

Luciano Costa Reuters
Rio de Janeiro-based power distribution and generation company Light SA said in a securities filing on Thursday that the equity arm of Brazil's development bank BNDESPar sold its entire stake in the company.

According to the filing, the bank sold 19,140,808 common shares in the company, ceasing to be its shareholder. No other details were provided.

