Brazil's BNDES to sell JBS shares in $387 mln block trade -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES is set to sell 50 million shares in meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA on Wednesday, financial blog Brazil Journal reported, adding the transaction should raise about 2 billion reais ($387 million).

The sale is expected to happen through a block trade managed by investment bank BTG Pactual, which secured a 3% discount from Tuesday's closing price of 38.68 reais per share, the report said.

JBS and BNDES did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 5.1662 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.