Brazil's BNDES to sell $458 mln in JBS shares - Brazil Journal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES will start selling a part of its 24.5% stake in meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA on Thursday, news website Brazil Journal reported.

The lender is planning a block trade worth 2.6 billion reais ($458 million), equivalent to 12% of BNDES' stake in the Brazilian meatpacker and 2.95% of JBS' share capital, the website reported on Wednesday.

An auction for the stake is set to start at 1pm local time (1600 GMT), and BNDES is seeking a 2% discount to its stock's last closing price, Brazil Journal reported.

BNDES and JBS did not immediately respond to requests for a comment outside regular business hours.

($1 = 5.68 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

