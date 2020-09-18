Brazil's BNDES readies sale of $1.4 bln stake in pulp maker Suzano

Adds banks managing offer, details

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp maker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA said its shareholder BNDESPar is planning a share offering to sell up to 150 million shares, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The offering could raise 7.5 billion reais ($1.39 billion), considering closing share prices. The final price of the shares will be set on Oct. 1.

This share offering is part of Brazil's development bank BNDES unloading its multi-billion stock portfolio, as President Jair Bolsonaro's government tries to reduce the Brazilian state's presence in the economy.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and XP Inc will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.3968 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Chris Reese)

