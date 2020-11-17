Brazil's BNDES raises 2.5 billion reais in Vale shares sale

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES said on Tuesday its investment arm BNDESPar sold 40 million voting shares of miner Vale SA VALE3.SA for 2.5 billion reais ($462.49 million).

BNDES said the sale was made through a block trade operation on Monday at Sao Paulo's stock exchange. BNDES has reduced its stake in Vale to 2.4% of the miner's voting shares, it said.

The move by BNDES comes as the lender has been divesting shares in companies recently as part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s strategy to reduce government stakes in companies.

In August, BNDES had already raised 8.1 billion reais ($1.53 billion) by selling 135 million Vale shares, also in a block trade operation. The bank then reduced its stake in the company to 3.7% from 6.3%.

BNDES still holds 121 million voting shares of Vale, the bank said.

($1 = 5.4055 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, writing by Sabrina Valle, editing by Louise Heavens)

