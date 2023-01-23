Brazil's BNDES proceeded with collection of debt from Americanas -statement

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Monday it has proceeded with the collection of debt from troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA, days after the company filed for bankruptcy following accounting inconsistencies.

BNDES added that, after payments, the bank will no longer be exposed to the company.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves Editing by Chris Reese)

