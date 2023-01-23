US Markets

Brazil's BNDES proceeded with collection of debt from Americanas -statement

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 23, 2023 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Monday it has proceeded with the collection of debt from troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA, days after the company filed for bankruptcy following accounting inconsistencies.

BNDES added that, after payments, the bank will no longer be exposed to the company.

