Brazil's BNDES president Montezano tests positive for coronavirus

Alberto Alerigi Jr Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Gustavo Montezano, president of Brazil's BNDES national development bank, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in social isolation since the onset of symptoms, the bank said on Monday.

The test was carried out last week, the bank said.

"Montezano's health is good and he will continue to carry out his duties, working from home," the bank said in a statement.

