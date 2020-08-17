Brazil's BNDES president Montezano tests positive for coronavirus

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gustavo Montezano, president of Brazil's BNDES national development bank, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in social isolation since the onset of symptoms, the bank said on Monday.

The test was carried out last week, the bank said.

"Montezano's health is good and he will continue to carry out his duties, working from home," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

